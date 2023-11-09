Plumlee (knee) is expected to be sidelined for up to two months due to his left MCL sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Plumlee suffered his knee injury against the Knicks on Monday and is likely headed toward a lengthy absence. P.J. Tucker and Moussa Diabate are candidates to receive increased roles in his absence. Plumlee was averaging 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.0 minutes across his first six appearances before going down to injury.