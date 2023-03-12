Plumlee totaled six points (1-4 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 21 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 victory over the Knicks.

Plumlee logged 21 minutes off the bench in the win, ending with a modest fantasy line. Since joining the Clippers, his role has diminished, playing as the primary backup behind Ivivca Zubac. While Plumlee can still chip in across the board, even in limited minutes, he is by no means a viable 12-team asset moving forward. He can be utilized for streaming purposes on occasion, especially if and when Zubac misses time.