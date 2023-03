Plumlee registered eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Magic.

Plumlee grabbed double-digit boards for the first time in almost two weeks, turning in a serviceable fantasy line despite still playing off the bench. It appears as though he is going to top out at about 20 minutes on most nights, making him more of a target in deeper formats as opposed to standard leagues.