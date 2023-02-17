Plumlee provided six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over the Suns.

Plumlee was productive again Thursday despite his reduction in role, filling the stat sheet in just 18 minutes. The move to Los Angeles has essentially brought to an end his 12-team value, a sad narrative for anyone who managed to snap him up earlier in the season. With that said, it does appear as though he will have a consistent role for his new team, soaking up all of the backup center minutes. While managers in standard formats can safely move on, he could still have some deep-league appeal thanks to his ability to contribute across multiple categories.