Plumlee tallied seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 preseason win over the Jazz.

Plumlee served as the team's backup center to Ivica Zubac (back) in Tuesday's game, just as he did last season. The veteran Plumlee averaged 19.9 minutes across 23 appearances for the Clippers in 2022-23, and he figures to receive a similar role this year.