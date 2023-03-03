Plumlee closed with 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT), 20 rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-91 loss to the Warriors.

Plumlee started with Ivica Zubac (calf) sidelined and didn't disappoint, recording his second double-double over his last four outings and pulling down a season-high mark in rebounds. The veteran has shown he can produce when given minutes, but his role in the immediate future will be tied to Zubac's availability. Plumlee is averaging 8.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in six appearances with Los Angeles.