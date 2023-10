Plumlee (undisclosed) posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Plumlee wasn't available for the Clippers' previous preseason game due to an undisclosed reason, but he returned to action for the team's final exhibition. The veteran center is locked into the top backup center role behind Ivica Zubac to begin the 2023-24 campaign.