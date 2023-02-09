Plumlee was traded from the Hornets to the Clippers in exchange for Reggie Jackson on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Plumlee is in the midst of a bounce-back season following a disappointing first year in Charlotte, and he's averaged 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.5 minutes per game over 56 appearances to begin the 2022-23 campaign. While Ivica Zubac has also shown some glimpses of production recently, Plumlee arrives as legitimate competition for the starting job. At this stage, it's unclear which way coach Ty Lue will lean, though it's possible both players could be in the mix to start against certain matchups.