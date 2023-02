Plumleee is expected to make his Clippers debut Tuesday against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Plumlee was dealt from the Hornets to the Clippers on Thursday in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick, and he's ready to get back to business after settling in. The Duke product averaged 15.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his last 10 contests as a Hornet and could look to push Ivica Zubac for the starting center job going forward.