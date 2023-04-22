Plumlee provided eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Plumlee outplayed Ivica Zubac, and not for the first time, as the Clippers lost their third straight game against the red-hot Suns. Despite playing only 19 minutes compared to 24 minutes for Zubac, Plumlee certainly had a bigger impact on the game. Unfortunately, neither has been able to match up with Deandre Ayton, contributing to what now appears to be an insurmountable hill to climb for the Clippers.