Plumlee ended Friday's 128-127 loss to Sacramento with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes.

Plumlee started for the second game in a row and the fourth time in the Clippers' last five contests, and he continues to produce when given a chance. The former Hornets big man is averaging 9.4 points with 11.4 rebounds per game in that five-game span.