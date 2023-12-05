Coach Tyronn Lue said Plumlee (knee) was able to jog on the side courts during Tuesday's practice, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Plumlee took a big step Tuesday, but he's expected to remain sidelined for at least a few more weeks while recovering from a serious MCL sprain. The veteran center suffered the injury during a Nov. 6 game against the Knicks and was given a two-month return timeline. Plumlee is due for another evaluation in mid-December.