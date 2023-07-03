Plumlee and the Clippers agreed Monday on a one-year, $5 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Plumlee was traded to the Clippers at the deadline last year and served as the primary backup to Ivica Zubac. The veteran center averaged 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks in 19.5 minutes per game across 28 appearances (four starts) with Los Angeles. He figures to hold a similar role during the 2023-24 campaign.