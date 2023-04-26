Plumlee supplied 20 points (6-7 FG, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 loss to the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Plumlee had himself quite a night despite the loss, recording a 20-and-10 double-double in just 24 minutes. Although he served as the backup center behind Ivica Zubac in the majority of games since arriving from Charlotte, Plumlee certainly played like he wanted the starting gig. Looking ahead, it is hard to see him ever being a permanent starter but if nothing else comes of this season, he definitely still has a role to play no matter his eventual landing spot.