Plumlee (knee, conditioning) will play in the Ontario Clippers' G League game versus the Stockton Kings, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

After recovering from an MCL sprain, Plumlee was cleared from the injury report Jan. 1. However, he didn't see any action in back-to-back games before making a seven-minute appearance in last Friday's win over the Pelicans. While Plumlee is cleared for game action, it appears he's still working his way back to full strength. Daniel Theis continues to operate as the primary backup to Ivica Zubac, with Plumlee in limbo. It wouldn't be surprising to see Plumlee play in a few games with Ontario before returning to the NBA club.