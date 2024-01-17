Plumlee finished with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 victory over the Thunder.

Plumlee got his first start of the season with Ivica Zubac (calf) out of action, and he performed well on both ends of the court with a season-high mark in both scoring and swats. Plumlee played 28 minutes in the victory, while Daniel Theis -- who started the team's previous contest -- logged 20 minutes off the bench. Zubac is expected to be out for at least four weeks, which should give Plumlee an extended chance to make an impact, especially if he is able to hold onto a starting role. It's probably not wise to bank on this type of defensive performance on a consistent basis -- Plumlee came into the game with just one block over his first 10 contests and hasn't averaged a block per game in any season since 2017-18 -- but he's shown in the past that he can be a useful contributor of points, boards and even a smattering of assists when given the opportunity.