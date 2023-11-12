Plumlee (knee) will be re-evaluated in four weeks as he recovers from a serious MCL sprain, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Plumlee suffered a left MCL sprain on Nov. 6 against the Knicks. While the grade of his sprain has not been publicized, his lengthy recovery timeline indicates a longer absence is likely. He will miss the Clippers next 11 games, at minimum, prior to being re-evaluated.
