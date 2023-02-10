Plumlee will not make his Clippers debut Friday against the Bucks ,Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, the recently acquired Plumlee will not play Friday after being traded Thursday from Charlotte. However, he will have a few days to get settled in before the Clippers' next game Tuesday against Golden State.
More News
-
Clippers' Mason Plumlee: Sent to Clippers•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Another double-double•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Improbable run continues•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Reaches 20-point threshold•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Turns in usual production•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Comes close to double-double•