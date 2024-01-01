Plumlee (knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Heat.

Plumlee has been sidelined since he suffered an MCL sprain on Nov. 6, but he logged his first full practice Sunday and is gearing up for a return. Daniel Theis has been holding down the fort as the backup center behind Ivica Zubac in recent weeks, but Plumlee is likely to take back his role once he's cleared.