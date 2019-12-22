Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Bounces back against Spurs

Harkless had 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 win at San Antonio.

Harkless didn't score in two straight games, but he bounced back with a 15-point effort here while looking efficient from the field. That said, he hasn't showed any sort of consistency on his numbers while playing 25 or fewer minutes during his last four contests. His fantasy upside shouldn't be very high due to the several better offensive options on the current Clippers roster.