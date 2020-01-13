Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Coming off bench Sunday
Harkless won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Harkless won't be in the starting five Sunday as head coach Doc Rivers shifts the lineup slightly with Patrick Patterson and Lou Williams starting. It wouldn't be surprising to see Harkless return to his usual starting role for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
More News
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Teases double-double in victory•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Starting Saturday night•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Bounces back against Spurs•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: The dreaded donut Thursday•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Solid showing against Raptors•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...