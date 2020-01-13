Play

Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Coming off bench Sunday

Harkless won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Harkless won't be in the starting five Sunday as head coach Doc Rivers shifts the lineup slightly with Patrick Patterson and Lou Williams starting. It wouldn't be surprising to see Harkless return to his usual starting role for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

