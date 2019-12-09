Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Decent production in victory
Harkless finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 victory over the Wizards.
Harkless turned in a sneaky gem Sunday, filling the boxscore in the comfortable victory. This is the kind of night Harkless can produce from time to time but should also be seen as his absolute ceiling. The Clippers have a number of fringe players due to return in the coming games and that could certainly impact the playing time for Harkless. He is far from a must-roster player but could be streamed in for defensive purposes.
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...