Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Drops team-high 16 points
Harkless ended with 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 12 minutes during Sunday's 127-87 preseason victory over the Shanghai Sharks.
Harkless hit all seven of his shot attempts on the way to a team-best 16 points Sunday. This game was a blowout meaning the minutes were all over the place. Harkless could have patches of backend standard league value this season but it is all dependant on other players resting. He is more of a defensive specialist in any case and is only worth monitoring from afar at this stage.
