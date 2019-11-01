Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Efficient in win
Harkless recorded eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal and did not attempt a three pointer across 20 minutes in the Clippers' 103-97 win over the Spurs on Thursday.
Harkless finished with another efficient night from the field, bumping his field-goal percentage to 59.3 on the season, a mark well above his career field-goal percentage of 47.7. While the veteran's play to start the season has made him look like a savvy offseason addition, the 26-year-old forward could see his playing time diminish as Paul George (shoulder) inches closer and closer to his 2019-2020 season debut.
