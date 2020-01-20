Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Expected to return Tuesday
Harkless (back) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Harkless was able to return to practice Monday after being held out of Saturday's game against New Orleans due to a sore back. While he appears to be close to making a return, an update from the team prior to tipoff should clarify things.
