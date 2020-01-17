Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Game-time call Saturday
Harkless (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against New Orleans.
Harkless was forced to leave Thursday's matchup with lower-back soreness, and he's in danger of missing more time. The team should provide an update on his status closer to tipoff.
