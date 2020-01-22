Play

Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Gets green light

Harkless (back) will play Tuesday against the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As anticipated, Harkless will be back in action Tuesday evening after missing Saturday's game with back soreness. He's averaging 4.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over his last 10 contests and should start in Dallas.

