Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Hammers boards in win
Harkless put up six points (3-4 FG) to go with 11 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.
After a one-game benching, Harkless slotted back in as the starting power forward, replacing Patrick Patterson. While Harkless did a good job of pounding the glass, he didn't do much in other areas to create much excitement for fantasy purposes. The fact that he's only attempted 12 total shots while Paul George (hamstring) has missed the last three games doesn't bode well for Harkless' prospects once the Clippers are back at full strength.
