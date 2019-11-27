Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Logs 20 minutes in Tuesday's win
Harkless collected two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-99 win over the Mavericks.
Harkless hasn't reached double figures in scoring once over the last 16 games. He scored exactly 10 points in each of the first two tilts to begin the campaign, but otherwise Harkless has been awfully quiet. Moreover, it's not like he's making strong contributions across the other categories, so Harkless is likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
