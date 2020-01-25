Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Logs 32 minutes versus Miami

Harkless had five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over the Heat.

Harkless matched his season high in assists while earning at least 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 13. He saw 30-plus minutes six times through his first 27 appearances this season but just went 17 consecutive contests without seeing more than 27 minutes. With Paul George (hamstring) likely nearing his return to the rotation, Harkless shouldn't be expected to see this much playing time all that often going forward.