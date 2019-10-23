Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Makes defensive impact in opener
Harkless played 29 minutes and contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals and two blocks in Tuesday's 112-102 win over the Lakers.
Though Patrick Patterson garnered the start at power forward in place of the injured Paul George (shoulders), Harkless and JaMychal Green (12 points, six rebounds in 19 minutes) were the main beneficiaries of the star's absence. Harkless should continue to see steady minutes while George likely remains out through around mid-November, if not longer.
