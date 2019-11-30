Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Nice defensive numbers Friday

Harkless had nine points, three steals, two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 107-97 loss to San Antonio.

Harkless had five combined steals and blocks during what was a disappointing night for the Clippers. It appears as though Harkless is going to feature as a member of the starting unit moving forward, based on the sample size thus far. With that being said, his playing time unlikely to be reflective of what you would expect from a starter and he is simply a defensive streamer in standard formats.