Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Out with back soreness

Harkless won't return to Thursday's game against Orlando due to lower-back soreness, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Harkless was ruled out for the rest of the night early in the third quarter. Rodney McGruder and JaMychal Green should see more minutes with Harkless out the rest of the way.

