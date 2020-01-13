Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Plays just 21 minutes Sunday

Harkless totaled six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two steals and one rebound in 21 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to Denver.

The Clippers changed their rotations Sunday, shifting Harkless to the bench in favor of Patrick Patterson. The move did nothing for Harkless in terms of production as he managed just six points in 21 minutes. He can be a sneaky source of defensive production at times but his role is for too inconsistent to warrant a permanent spot on a 12-team roster.