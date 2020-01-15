Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Rejoins starting five
Harkless will be in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Harkless came off the bench Sunday at Denver and had only six points, one rebound and two steals in 21 minutes, but he'll be back in the starting five Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't found much production over the last 13 games (11 starts), averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.1 minutes.
