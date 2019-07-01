Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Shipped to Los Angeles
Harkless will be traded to the Clippers as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This part of the sign-and-trade that brings Jimmy Butler to Miami -- a deal the Heat have been working toward since Sunday night. Harkless will bring needed depth to the Clippers' frontcourt, and his ability to play multiple positions should allow him to garner minutes behind Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet.
