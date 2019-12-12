Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Solid showing against Raptors
Harkless pitched in 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over the Raptors.
Harkless reached double figures in scoring for the second time in the last three tilts, this after 21 straight single-digit efforts. Harkless has scored at least 10 only four times through 26 appearances this season, and he's only impactful in deep leagues.
