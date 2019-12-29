Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Starting Saturday night
Harkless will start Saturday against the Jazz.
Harkless returns to the starting rotation after coming off the bench on Christmas against the Lakers. Patrick Patterson will come off the bench as a result. In his last five starts, Harkless has averaged 4.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in just under 23 minutes a contest.
More News
