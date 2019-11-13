Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Starting Wednesday
Harkless will draw the start in place of the injured Landry Shamet (ankle) for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Clippers will opt to go big, starting Harkless at shooting guard. He's seen 20-plus minutes in four games this season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks.
More News
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Efficient in win•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Makes defensive impact in opener•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Drops team-high 16 points•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Shipped to Los Angeles•
-
Heat's Maurice Harkless: Traded to Miami•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Second consecutive solid effort•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...