Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Starting Wednesday

Harkless will draw the start in place of the injured Landry Shamet (ankle) for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Clippers will opt to go big, starting Harkless at shooting guard. He's seen 20-plus minutes in four games this season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks.