Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Teases double-double in victory
Harkless amassed 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 victory over the Pistons.
Harkless had a productive night Thursday, with contributions across the board. His minutes were down along with the rest of the starters as the Clippers ran away with the victory. Harkless has the ability to put up defensive numbers in limited minutes but that is typically not enough for him to have 12-team value. He is fine to stream in at a pinch but there is very little upside if you are looking for a long-term option.
