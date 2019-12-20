Clippers' Maurice Harkless: The dreaded donut Thursday
Harkless had one rebound, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to Houston.
Harkless played just 16 minutes as a starter, failing to score or even attempt a shot. Harkless has been a top-150 player over the past two weeks but that is almost entirely on the back of his 1.6 steals per game. As long as the Clippers have most of their roster available, Harkless is far too inconsistent to have as a permanent fixture on any roster outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Solid showing against Raptors•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Decent production in victory•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Nice defensive numbers Friday•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Logs 20 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Efficient in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.