Clippers' Maurice Harkless: The dreaded donut Thursday

Harkless had one rebound, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to Houston.

Harkless played just 16 minutes as a starter, failing to score or even attempt a shot. Harkless has been a top-150 player over the past two weeks but that is almost entirely on the back of his 1.6 steals per game. As long as the Clippers have most of their roster available, Harkless is far too inconsistent to have as a permanent fixture on any roster outside of the deepest formats.