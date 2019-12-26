Clippers' Maurice Harkless: To come off bench Wednesday
Harkless will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Harkless will come off the bench for Wednesday's cross-town tilt with the Lakers. Despite being a usual starter, coach Doc Rivers will opt instead for a slightly larger lineup featuring Patrick Paterson at the four. The move likely won't last too long and owners can expect Harkless to rejoin the starting unit in Saturday's game against Utah.
