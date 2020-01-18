Play

Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Saturday

Harkless (back) won't play Saturday against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Harkless will miss his first game of the season after injuring his back in Thursday's matchup with the Magic. JaMychal Green figures to make a jump into the starting five in place of Harkless with Patrick Patterson expected to see a boost in minutes off the bench.

