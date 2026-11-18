Strus supplied three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to the Jazz.

Jones struggled offensively Tuesday, attempting just three shots after scoring in double figures in three consecutive appearances. Despite the setback, the veteran forward has maintained a consistent starting role, averaging nearly 27 minutes over his last four games. His contributions from beyond the arc and as a shot-blocker provide fantasy value, though his limited offensive opportunities can lead to inconsistent scoring.