The Clippers upgraded Kabengele (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) from out to available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Kabengele sat out Sunday's loss to the Pelicans after entering the NBA's health and safety protocol, and he was expected to remain sidelined for the Clippers' two-game set in Dallas to begin the week. Apparently, he received word that he cleared all the necessary protocols, so Kabengele will be able to join his teammates on the bench Monday for the second half of a back-to-back set. He's unlikely to see minutes if the contest is competitive throughout.