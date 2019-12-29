Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Back to G League
Kabengele was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 22-year-old joined the NBA club Dec. 18 and appeared in one game, posting five points and one rebound in seven minutes. Kabengele's return to Agua Caliente indicates Montrezl Harrell's illness isn't a serious concern.
