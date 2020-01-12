Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Brought back from G League
The Clippers recalled Kabengele from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The rookie first-round pick returns to the parent club after putting up 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and a block in 15 minutes Saturday in Agua Caliente's 115-105 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. Kabengele hasn't seen much action with Los Angeles this season but could be thrust into the rotation Sunday in the event both JaMychal Green (knee) and Paul George (hamstring) are held out.
