Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Called up by Clippers
Kabengele was recalled from the G League on Friday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kabengele has played a small role at the NBA level this season, appearing in 12 games. He's averaged 3.5 points in 5.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Logs double-double in G League•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Healthy inactive Saturday•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Recalled by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Massive effort powers G League win•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Double-double for G League club•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...