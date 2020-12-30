The Clippers declined Kabengele's third-year option for the 2021-22 season Tuesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 23-year-old is the lone first-round pick from the 2019 NBA Draft not to have his third-year option exercised. Kabengele averaged 5.3 minutes in 12 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign and is posting similar numbers early this season.