Kabengele logged no points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one block across six minutes Thursday in a 122-94 loss versus Memphis.

Kabengele's lone source of value came from a fourth-quarter block off a Desmond Bane layup attempt. It was his first block since Jan. 17, as he's continued to be a non-factor for an elite Clippers squad. While the Clippers have played 12 games during February, Kabengele has appeared in six and owns only five points across 26 minutes.